Homrich & Berg Sells 581 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,458 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.