Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.44 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

