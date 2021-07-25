Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

