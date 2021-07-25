Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) announced its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.01. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

