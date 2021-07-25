Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 912 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 904.80 ($11.82) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 817.10. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.48.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

