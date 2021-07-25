HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $152.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HOCPY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $136.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47. HOYA has a 1-year low of $94.44 and a 1-year high of $141.08.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

