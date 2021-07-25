HRT Financial LP Acquires 234 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 246.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

