HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 10,832 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.93 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,249 shares of company stock worth $5,458,790. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

