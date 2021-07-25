HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 10,832 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.93 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,249 shares of company stock worth $5,458,790. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
OptimizeRx Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
