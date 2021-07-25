HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -303.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

