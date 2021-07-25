HRT Financial LP Invests $547,000 in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $238,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:MD opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.