HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 12,357 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.46 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

