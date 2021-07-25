HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 34,493 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

