HRT Financial LP Sells 29,831 Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,831 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Apex Technology Acquisition worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APXT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 18.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Apex Technology Acquisition stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

