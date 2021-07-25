HRT Financial LP Takes Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.53% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 206,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $89.44 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65.

