HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.21.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $580.34 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $215.64 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $546.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.