Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Hush has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $212.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

