Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $623,446.62

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $623,446.62 and $140.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00138886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.56 or 0.99975498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00869393 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

