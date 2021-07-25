Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

ETR:HYQ opened at €486.00 ($571.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €443.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a 52-week high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.