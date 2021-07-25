Idavoll Network Price Up 11% Over Last Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $214,434.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00117214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.45 or 0.99412800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00822462 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

