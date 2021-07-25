IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON:IDE opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a market cap of £4.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. IDE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
IDE Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.