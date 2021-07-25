IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:IDE opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a market cap of £4.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. IDE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

IDE Group Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

