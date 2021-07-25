IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. IGO shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 8,450 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.73.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

