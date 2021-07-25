IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,556 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.78 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

