IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $335,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.