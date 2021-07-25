IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

