IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,293 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,644.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

OMFL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.