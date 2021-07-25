IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,339. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78. IMAX has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

