Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,122.04

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,122.04 ($14.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71), with a volume of 37,108 shares trading hands.

IPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,122.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

