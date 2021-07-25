Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.79 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,258. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $110,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

