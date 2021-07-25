Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.