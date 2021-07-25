Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

