Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €43.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

