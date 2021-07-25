Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.15 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00016976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $186.74 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00806362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,474,161 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

