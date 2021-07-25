Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Holdings Boosted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 9,920.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,087 shares of company stock worth $39,890,631. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 123,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,664. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.