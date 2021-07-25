Insider Buying: PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider Buys £83,500 in Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

Bharatt Chowrira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of PureTech Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £987.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. PureTech Health plc has a 52-week low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

