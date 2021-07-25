Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 11,179 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,911,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.