Insider Selling: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$8,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

A number of research firms have commented on BLN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

