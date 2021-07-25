Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,408,900.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88.

Shares of EA opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $365,597,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after buying an additional 1,000,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

