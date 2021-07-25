Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,509,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,650,776.58.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.39. 228,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.87. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REAL. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.70.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

