Insider Selling: SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SCWorx stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83. SCWorx Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Get SCWorx alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SCWorx in the first quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCWorx in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SCWorx in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.