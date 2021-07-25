Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0459

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $46,348.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00138404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.74 or 1.00201060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00869393 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,877,059 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

