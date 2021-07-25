Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$196.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$196.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.33.

IFC opened at C$168.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

