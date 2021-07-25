Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$196.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$196.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.33.
IFC opened at C$168.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
