Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

INTC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

