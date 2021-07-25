Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

