Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives $17.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of IPPLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. 2,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,893. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

