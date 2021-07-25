Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.12 on Friday, reaching $528.43. 974,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.48. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.35 and a 52-week high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

