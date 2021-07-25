Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.02. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 729,081 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

