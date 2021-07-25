Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,625 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Investar worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Investar by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Investar by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

