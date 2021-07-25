Invst LLC Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $168.83. The company had a trading volume of 423,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.