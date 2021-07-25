IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $11.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $6.59 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.