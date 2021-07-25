iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3,390.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.25. 2,012,477 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

