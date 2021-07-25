iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stake Lessened by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $95.45 and a 12-month high of $129.27.

